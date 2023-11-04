Mohammed Kudus made it two out of two on Saturday with a stunning goal against Brentford.

Having scored against Arsenal in midweek in the Carabao Cup, the 23-year-old was named in the Hammers’ starting lineup against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium in the round 11 games of the Premier League.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 11th minute through Neal Maupay.

However, the Ghana star scored a wonderful goal as West Ham levelled up. Jarrod Bowen scored in the 28th minute to end the game 2-1 in favour of West Ham.

Kudus’ goal below:

What a stunner by Mohammed Kudus ⚽



The Ghanaian sensation lights up the field with an incredible goal, sparking West Ham's comeback in style ⚔



📺 Stream #GoalRush live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/8ljuHRB3kI — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 4, 2023

After recess, an own goal by Konstantinos Mavropanos in the 55th minute and a 69th-minute strike by Nathan Collins sealed the win for Brentford.

Despite the defeat, Mohammed Kudus had 53 touches of the ball and had 89 per cent passing accuracy and also won three tackles.

A goal so good, Mohammed Kudus need a sit down! 😅#BREWHU pic.twitter.com/ri1NbIvB5R — Premier League (@premierleague) November 4, 2023

Kudus Mohammed since his move from Ajax has made a total of 13 appearances for the Hammers with five goals to his credit.

The win put Brentford in the 9th position with 16 points while West Ham United sit 11th on the log with 14 points.

Mohammed Kudus and his side will host Olympiacos F.C. in the Europa League on Thursday, November 9 at the London Stadium before hosting Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday, November 12.