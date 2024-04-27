Conor Gallagher scored a stunning equaliser as Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down at half-time to earn a deserved 2-2 draw at Aston Villa with a rousing second-half comeback.

The midfielder slammed a delightful shot high into the home net on 81 minutes beyond substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen as Mauricio Pochettino’s side bounced back from their 5-0 mauling by Arsenal to secure a merited point from a dominant display that could easily have been a victory.

Unai Emery’s men scored at the start and end of the first half to establish an advantage they barely deserved with Marc Cucurella’s unfortunate own goal (4′) and a sharp finish by Morgan Rogers (42′) delighting the home fans.

Pochettino must have wondered how his young side trailed at the break after Nicolas Jackson had a fine finish ruled out by VAR for offside before he hit the post with a header amid a sustained period of pressure.

But the visitors continued to dominate the ball in the second period with Noni Madueke slamming into the home net on 62 minutes before Gallagher’s magnificent strike.

Axel Disasi also had the ball in the net for Chelsea with a header in added time, but VAR correctly ruled it out after Benoit Badiashile pushed Diego Carlos in the back.

Villa fail to complete a double victory over Chelsea in a league season for the first time since the 1989/90 season.

But Emery sees his team maintain their grip on fourth position in the Premier League as they chase UEFA Champions League qualification. They are seven points and five goals better off than fifth-placed Tottenham, who have three games in hand on Villa before they host leaders Arsenal on Sunday.