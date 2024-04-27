The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), under the leadership of Director-General Prof. Edward Appiah, has taken a proactive step to aid candidates preparing for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking to Adom News, Prof. Appiah said the practice or sample questions is designed to help learners familiarize with the new Common Core assessment format.

This year’s BECE candidates are the first batch to be assessed using the Common Core, emphasizing the need for preparatory materials to help them understand what to expect.

Responding to calls from various stakeholders, including the Education Minister, NaCCA has made these practice questions available on its website, focusing initially on English, Science, and Mathematics.

According to Prof. Appiah, the aim is to give students a glimpse of how the exams will look like, especially since the assessment methodology has been aligned with the curriculum.

The questions are designed to reflect real-life situations, moving beyond mere recall (Level 1) to reasoning (Level 2) and application (Level 3), with a distribution of 30%, 40%, and 30% respectively for these levels.

In addition to the initial set of questions, NaCCA plans to release more practice questions for subjects like Creative Arts, Career Technology, and Social Studies.

For schools without internet access, NaCCA has collaborated with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to distribute hard copies of the questions to the districts.

Parents, teachers, and students are encouraged to use these practice questions to prepare effectively for the upcoming exams. NaCCA emphasizes its commitment to supporting students and ensuring they reach at least a minimum proficiency level.

The Council has also cautioned against fraudulent activities related to these materials and urges the public to report any such incidents to the police.

As the BECE approaches, NaCCA’s initiative to provide practice questions serves as a valuable resource for students, helping them familiarize themselves with the assessment format and prepare more effectively.

