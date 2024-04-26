General manager of Dreams FC, Ameenu Shardow, says he remains optimistic about his side recording a win against Zamalek SC on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League side will clash with the Egyptian side in the second leg of the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams held the one-time Confederation Cup champions to a goalless draw game at the Cairo International Stadium last week in the first leg.

With the second leg set to be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, Shardow is confident of victory ahead of the big clash.

“We are extremely confident that we will win against Zamalek on Sunday. Based on the training and the technical experience of Karim Zito, myself and the team are extremely confident of winning on Sunday,” he said in an itnerview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

The much-anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC has announced free entry to the Stadium except for the VIP and VVIP stands.

