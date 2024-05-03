Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on defending the FA Cup title.

The “Still Believe” lads secured their spot in the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Soccer Intellectuals at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Abdul Aziz Issah’s solitary goal was enough to see the defending champions through to the last four.

Speaking to Asempa FM after the win, the veteran Ghanaian coach emphasized his desire to retain the title, which would also help in their qualification for African competitions.

“As defending champions, I will be very happy to defend the title and return to Africa again,” Zito said.

Last season, Dreams FC clinched the trophy with a 2-0 win over King Faisal.

In their debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, they reached the semifinals of the prestigious inter-club competition before being knocked out by Egyptian side Zamalek SC with a 3-0 defeat.