Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has pledged to provide tertiary scholarships for Persons with Disability, if elected President.

He made these known during a meeting with the clergy in the Western North Region.

According to him, though scholarships are being given to all manner of persons, his administration will dedicate a scholarship scheme purposely for Persons with disabilities.

He therefore promised that money will be allocated to the GetFund and the Scholarship Secretariat to support this initiative.

“I am very clear on the way forward. I believe that Persons with Disabilities, we are going to have to support them a bit more. We are giving scholarships to all sort of persons but I want to dedicate some of the monies from Scholarship Secretariat and GETFund to provide free tertiary education for all persons with disabilities who make it to the tertiary level”

The Vice President said that this will cover both tuition accommodation for PWDs so that they can also benefit from tertiary education.

Western North is the third Region to receive the NPP flagbearer in his ongoing regional campaign tour, after having already visited the Eastern and Western Regions.

ALSO READ:

I haven’t been treated well by the NPP but… – Former NPP MP

Nana Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport to be commissioned on May 10