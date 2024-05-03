Employees of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have suspended a planned demonstration which was set for today, Friday, May 3, 2024, against attempts to evict the Executive Director, Dr Kingsley Krugu from his official residence.

In a statement, the workers said the suspension is to pave the way for engagement with relevant stakeholders.

“This decision has been reached to pave the way for further engagements with key stakeholders, including the EPA Management and Governing Board, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), the Ministry of Works and Housing, and the Ministry of Interior.

“It is our opinion that a constructive dialogue on this issue is essential to address the concerns and grievances raised by the Staff of the Agency,” the statement read in parts.

The leadership of the Public Services Workers Union of EPA had declared an indefinite strike effective Friday, May 3, 2024.

The residence they allege has been assigned to Interior Minister, Henry Quartey by Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

Meanwhile, the Union has expressed gratitude to all EPA staff and the public for their unwavering support.

“Your solidarity and understanding are deeply appreciated as we navigate through these challenging times,” the statement lauded.

Click here to read the full statement:

