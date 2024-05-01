Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has pledged unwavering support for Ghanaian clubs participating in CAF Inter-club competitions.

Dreams FC and Medeama SC’s achievements mark a significant departure from Ghana’s previous disappointments in continental competitions.

Dreams FC qualified for the group stages of the Confederation Cup and Medeama made it to the Champions League.

An elated GFA President said they will continue to support local clubs to do well in the African league.

“As we have always done for all our clubs who play in Africa, the FA will continue to offer our support both financially and logistically to all,” Kurt said as quoted by Ghanafa.org.

“In the case of Dreams FC, the support from the FA included fueling the generators at the stadium to enable evening games” he added.

Dreams FC’s impressive run saw them top Group C, making them the first Ghanaian club in two decades to reach the semi-finals.

Despite their efforts, their journey concluded with a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek in Kumasi, following a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

However, they have a chance to return to the competition if they secure victory in this season’s FA Cup.

On the other hand, Medeama’s Champions League campaign ended with a bottom finish in Group D, managing only one win.

They are currently trailing by 12 points in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Samartex is poised to potentially represent Ghana in next season’s Champions League, leading the league table by seven points.