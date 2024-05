An unidentified man believed to be in his 50s has been found dead in a pool of blood, wrapped in black and white cloth at Bole Green Valley, a suburb of Bole.

This incident has sparked fear and panic among residents as it marks the fifth time unidentified bodies have been discovered in the community.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sawla District Hospital mortuary for identification by the Bole District Police Command pending investigations.

