A young man, who has not been identified, was discovered dead in his car on Cocoa Market Street, near the New National Academy School.

Prince Collins Bening of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm reported on Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the driver was driving from Obeng Yaw towards the Cocoa Market road.

He revealed that when the driver arrived at the Academy area, he stopped, parked, and removed one of his legs from his car.

He appeared to be resting, but some residents became concerned when they noticed he had remained at the location from morning to midday without moving.

A resident in the area who saw the driver park the car moved towards the spot after 3 pm since he felt the situation was unusual.

Upon reaching the scene, he realized the driver was not moving.

He raised an alarm and later called the Police.

The body has since been deposited at the Greater Accra Regional Police Hospital for autopsy.

The car, he said, had a Nigerian Number plate with Number 7 GUG-298 (Toyota Corolla).