A robbery and murder suspect, Godstrong Tettey has been arrested at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

Mr Tettey has been on the police wanted list for his alleged involvement in murder, car-snatching cases, and violent land guard activities.

Police sources indicate the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, following a viral video of the suspect brandishing a pistol.

Police intelligence led to his capture at Adeiso where two pump action guns, one locally manufactured pistol, and one new foreign-manufactured pistol were retrieved.

Suspect Godstrong Tettey

The operation, the outfit noted, formed part of the Police Administration’s resolve to weed out criminals from our society, adding such intelligence-led preventive policing and strategic operations will continue.

Suspect Godstrong Tettey with the weapons found I his possession

The police further commended the public for the enhanced partnership in fighting crime and urged anyone with any information on the crime to call the Police emergency numbers 191 and 18555.