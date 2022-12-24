A notorious criminal at Gomoa Ekwamkrom, known as Sika Gari, is in critical condition following a failed operation in the area.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, and his accomplices according to information gathered by Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei attempted to rob some residents at Gomoa Ekwamkrom in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

They are said to have been terrorising residents of Gomoa Ekwamkrom, Agona Swedru and its environs for some time now.

But during their latest operation, luck eluded him and he was accosted by the irate residents.

His three accomplices, however, managed to escape while he was beaten to pulp and inflicted with cutlass wounds.