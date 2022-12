Ghana’s prime local station, Adom FM has collaborated with the 360 Group to give patrons an unforgettable Highlife-themed show at the Bayview Village on December 26, 2022.

Ghana’s highlife maestros such as Samuel Owusu, Oheneba Kissi, Adane Best, Naa Agyeman, Bessa Simons and Pat Thomas have been billed to thrill fans to the core on Boxing Day.

Right at Atomic Junction in Accra, the night will be booming with authentic Highlife songs that resonate the culture.

Mega Hilife and Dance Night is on.



Join us at the Bayview Village on the 26th December, 2022 and enjoy good tunes from Ghana's Highlife legends. pic.twitter.com/jddNBzVjsw — Adom TV (@adom_tv) December 23, 2022

