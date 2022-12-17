A 27-year-old lady has been reportedly beaten to death at Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, according to reports, was beaten to pulp during a scuffle at ‘Gab’ in the Liberian camp which is a popular hideout for suspected criminals.

It is not clear what led to the scuffle but she is said to have suffered severe injuries in the ear and bruises on the face and neck.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who followed the incident, said the lady was rushed to the St Gregory Hospital where she died.

Meanwhile, police have arrested one suspect to assist with investigations.

This comes after renewed call by the chiefs and people of Gomoa for the Liberian Camp to be demolished.

The Chief of Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel II, lamented that the once peaceful area is now the headquarters of criminal activities.

The chief has, therefore, called on government to, as a matter of urgency, demolish the hub to save lives and property.