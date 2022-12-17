Road Transport Operators have reduced transport fares by 15.3% effective Monday, December 19.

The move follows the recent downward trend of petroleum prices, a statement from the Road Transport Operators has said.

According to the release, the percentage of reduction was agreed following engagements with key stakeholders.

“Following the negotiations and in consideration with the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public, we have resolved to reduce the existing transport fares by 15.3%,” the statement added.

“With the recent reductions in the prices of petroleum products, it became necessary to engage stakeholders to give consideration to a review of the fares in line with the Administrative Instrument.

“Consequently, series of negotiation meetings were held with the stakeholders to agree on an acceptable level of fare reduction commensurate with the current fuel prices,” portions of the statement from the transport operators said.

Drivers and commuters have been advised to ensure the smooth implementation of the reduction.

Recently, the prices of petroleum products have been falling and are even expected to fall further.

Major Oil Marketing Companies in the country have started reducing prices of petroleum products at the pumps.

Market leader GOIL has reduced the price of petrol to ¢13.40 per litre, representing more than ¢2 drop from its previous price.

Diesel is also going for ¢16.10 per litre from the previous ₵18.86.

Total Energies is also selling petrol for ¢13.40 per litre, while diesel is going for ¢15.85 per litre.

Read full statement below:

