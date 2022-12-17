The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has held talks with six top-class coaches to take over the Black Stars as new head coach, Asempa FM Sports can confirm.

The Black Stars are currently without a substantive head coach following the resignation of Otto Addo.

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach left his role after the country’s early exit from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group H with just three points.

With the GFA yet to name a new trainer, the leadership of the country’s football governing body has held talks with six coaches to replace Addo, 47.

Former Chelsea and PSG coach, Thomas Tuchel, who led the Premier League side to win the Champions League has been named among the coaches to take over the job.

Chris Hughton, who is a former Newcastle United, Norwich and Brighton & Hove Albion boss, who served as a technical advisor under Otto Addo, has also been named among the coaches.

George Boateng, who is a former Aston Villa U-23 coach, is part of the six coaches likely to take over the vacant job.

Boateng served as the first assistant coach during the reign of Otto Addo.

Former Portugal coach, Paulo Bento, who led South Korea to the 2022 World Cup, has been shortlisted for the job.

Dragan Stojković, who is the current manager of the Serbia national team, is also part of the list. Stojković was a long-time captain of the Yugoslavia national team and Red Star Belgrade.

To conclude the list, Belgian manager, Tom Saintfiet, has also been shortlisted for the job. He was appointed as manager of the Gambian national team in July 2018.

On 25 March 2021, Saintfiet made history with the Gambia by qualifying the country for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time with a 1–0 victory over Angola in Bakau while also finishing as the top team in Group D.

The GFA is expected to announce a new trainer for the Black Stars before the end of January before the Black Stars assemble for the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March.

Ghana will take on Angola in a doubleheader.