Elisha Owusu has told Joy Prime’s Star Connect that he was left astonished when he received his first call to play for the Black Stars.

The K.A.A Genk midfielder was handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars by Otto Addo ahead of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup playoff double-header against Nigeria in March.

According to him, his invitation to represent the country came as a surprise to him.

“I was a little bit surprised because it was a really important game. I was in the squad before and to be called for those two games I was like ‘wow so big,” he said.

“I was happy and so proud. My family was very proud.”

Owusu made his debut for the Black Stars during the second half of the return leg against Nigeria in Abuja.

Quizzed on his anxiety to be introduced at such a time, the midfielder said he was well-motivated for the pressure ahead.

“As a player, that is the type of game you want to play,” he continued.

“I think every player wants to feel this kind of pressure, this kind of difficulty game, a game that can decide a lot of things for your career.

“I was excited and motivated to be there. If you were part of the squad, you’re a part of the squad that qualified [Ghana] for the World Cup which is amazing. It’s history.”

Surprisingly, after impressing against Switzerland in a friendly ahead of the Mundial, Owusu could not feature in any of the three games played in Qatar.