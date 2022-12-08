The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has issued a statement following Black Stars elimination from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars lost 2-3 to Portugal in their opener and recorded 3-2 win over South Korea but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in their final group game.

The defeat against the South American means Ghana will not play in the next round of the tournament.

Ghana needed to avoid a loss to Uruguay in the final round of games in Group H to progress to the Round of 16 but ended up losing to the South Americans.

Despite the disappointing run in Doha, the PFAG believes the Black Stars represented Ghana well in Qatar.

“You showed us countless acts of heroism and sacrifice, and this gives us all a renewed hope going into the future,” a portion of the release stated.

Ghana finished at the bottom of Group H with three points.

Below is the full release from the PFAG: