The Youth and Sports Ministry has confirmed that the Black Stars’ participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be reviewed.

This comes after the team’s elimination from the tournament over the weekend.

The Black Stars failed to advance to the Round of 16 after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in the final Group H game.

The Ministry, under the leadership of Honourable Mustapha Ussif, thanked all stakeholders for the support handed to the team before, during, and after Ghana’s elimination.

According to the Ministry, there will be a thorough review of the team’s performance to find the way forward for the Black Stars.

Below is the statement from the Sports Ministry:

After our spirited performances in our first two group matches of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana’s campaign has unfortunately ended, following the Black Stars’ defeat to Uruguay in our final group match.

Our target, going into the World Cup, was to progress from our group to the next round, and then continue our charge in the knockout stage, to better our impressive record in the World Cup.

Having put in all efforts, including financial, logistical, and technical support towards our preparations, we were all confident our young team would be able to realize our national aspiration of going very far in the competition.

Indeed, the Black Stars won the hearts of many Ghanaians, as well as fans across the globe, with their spirited fight-back against Portugal, and hard-fought victory over South Korea. Even though we fell short at the most crucial stage and bowed out of the competition in disappointment, we take solace in the lessons learned, and the positives, especially the promising delivery of our young team.

We are also impressed by the united and patriotic manner Ghanaians came together to offer the Black Stars their unflinching support. Football, the World Cup, and the Black Stars brought the nation together beautifully as one people.

Amid global economic challenges, which had limitations to our finances, corporate Ghana responded remarkably to the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ fund-raising initiative to support the team, as well as President Akufo-Addo’s appeal for financial support. We are grateful to all corporate institutions for their kind and timely support, which contributed immensely not only towards the team’s qualification and preparations but also made it possible to send a few Ghanaians to cheer on the team.

As a Government, we will not relent in our efforts towards sustainable sports development, to ensure that all our respective national teams, including the Black Stars, reach the height we desire.

For the Black Stars, in particular, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will continue its partnership with all stakeholders, including the GFA, for a thorough review of the Black Stars’ World Cup campaign in Qatar, and the way forward.

Once again, we are grateful to all, for your diverse contributions towards the Black Stars’ 2022 World Cup campaign; from the qualifying series to our last match on Friday, December 2, 2022.