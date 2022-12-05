Legendary actress Jackie Appiah has sparked light unto the streets of social media with stunning outfit for her birthday celebration.

The actress has turned 39, and as part of her annual ritual shared some exquisite photos to announce the addition of another year to her life.

Jackie set the timeline with a simple white shirt dress and a flowy hair that added a touch of chicness to her look.

After she had attracted all eyes to her social media pages, she stunned her fans even more with a photo that exhibited her God-given beauty.

The stylish purple gown beautifully blended with violet fabric and her messy bun hair style was all she needed for compliments to be raining on her from every angle.

Her fans, particularly celebrities, have taken over her comment section with positive messages and compliments of her beauty.