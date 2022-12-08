An Ohio couple that was married for 79 years couldn’t live without each other.

Hubert and June Malicote, both 100 years old and residents of Butler County, died last week, just 20 hours apart.

“They went out together,” said their son, Sam Malicote, 76.

The Malicotes celebrated Thanksgiving a day early by hosting a pizza dinner for their family.

“Everything was fine,” Sam Malicote said.

But during the night, his mum got seriously ill. Her daughter, Jo Malicote, 70, who lives across the street, called Hospice and June was transported to Hospice of Hamilton.

Hubert visited his wife on November 25 and he “broke down,” his son said.

“He fell apart really,” he said.

He then was admitted to hospice and he shared a room with his wife. They were unconscious for days and their hands were placed together.

Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on November 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. December 1, about 20 hours later. Neither one regained consciousness.

Malicote said his father died of a “broken heart.”

When asked about losing his parents that close together, Malicote said: “I feel sad, but I shouldn’t. Who can expect to live a life like that? They lived a long, happy life together and they were devoted to God and the family.”

They celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary on June 8. June turned 100 on July 13 and Hubert turned 100 on July 23.

In the winter of 1942, Malicote enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He only saw June when he was home on leave for 13 days. On his second 13-day leave, since he didn’t know when — or if would he return home after World War II — they decided to get married.

After World War II, he returned to work for Diebold Inc. where he retired as shop supervisor in 1990.

The Malicotes have three children, Sam, Jo, and Theresa McBride, 68; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



