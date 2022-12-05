Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams, says Andre Ayew is not responsible for Ghana’s early exit from the 2022 World Cup.

The Athletic Club talisman is the second Black Stars player to defend the Ghana captain after Mohammed Kudus had suggested it will be cheap to blame only the Al Sadd attacker.

“One of my lessons is to be always together; the captain says it is his fault, but no. This is a team. This is Ghana. Ghana loses together and wins together. I think this is the lesson for me,” Inaki told journalists on their departure from Qatar.

Andre Ayew has faced intense criticism from some Ghanaians for missing an early penalty before Uruguay scored twice on Friday to send the Black Stars packing from the Qatar tournament.

Spain-born Inaki Williams was one of five players to switch allegiances to Ghana five months before the Mundial.

He adds that the opportunity to play at a World Cup is for top players. He is, therefore, delighted to have the chance of featuring at the biggest football event in the world with Ghana.

“The stay here is an honour for me. My family is in the sky. I think this is an opportunity for top players. I came here to help Ghana and all my teammates and I’m very happy for the stay here.”

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group H with three points after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay.