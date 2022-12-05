Vice president of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Mark Addo, says the association has a plan for Otto Addo’s successor.

The 47-year-old has left his role as the head coach of the Black Stars following the team’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

And Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Mark Addo, says the football association has a plan for his successor.

“We knew that Coach (Otto Addo) will be leaving in six months, so we do have a succession plan’’ Mark Addo told the press at a briefing in Doha on Saturday.

“We just going through the process, it’s a process, you know the Ghana Football Association works with different stakeholders in this decision-making process.

“Like I said, first thing is to get our reports in quickly, have a meeting within our stakeholders, including the President, the Executive Council and Government and once that is done, we will make a decision on his successor. So yes, we have a plan,” he added.

Otto Addo was appointed in February for the playoff games against Nigeria and following the qualification, Addo’s contract was extended.

Ghana crashed out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament after finishing bottom of Group H with three points.