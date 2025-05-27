Iñaki Williams eyes Champions League success with Athletic Club

Ghanaian forward Iñaki Williams is eager to make a strong impact in next season’s UEFA Champions League as Athletic Club returns to the competition for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign.

Under coach Ernesto Valverde, the Basque side secured a top-four finish in La Liga, earning a place among Europe’s elite. Williams, who recently won LaLiga’s African Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the second consecutive year, is determined to help his team shine on the continental stage.

“We know that as we continue growing as a team, our performance is being recognised, and we hope that next season we can put together a good campaign in the Champions League,” he said.

Williams’s connection to Athletic Club runs deep, and he is committed to helping the team secure regular Champions League qualifications.

“We want to fight to qualify again for the Champions League,” he added, emphasizing their ambition to compete consistently at the highest level.

In addition to European ambitions, Williams is also focused on domestic success, particularly in the Copa del Rey — a competition that holds special significance for Athletic Club and its fans.

“That’s the dream of every Athletic fan: to see us play well and give a good account of ourselves,” Williams said.