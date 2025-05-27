GITW 2025 to power West Africa’s investment future this July in Accra

Accra, Ghana – 23 May 2025 – The 6th edition of the Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW 2025) is scheduled to take place from July 2–4, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
Organised by MIE Events in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GCCI), the summit will bring together over 1,500 participants from government, industry, and international capital markets to explore transformative investment opportunities across Africa.
Driving Industrialisation and Economic Diversification under Ghana Vision 2030
GITW 2025 highlights Ghana’s Vision 2030 by focusing on strategic sectors such as construction, manufacturing, energy, technology, and logistics.
These sectors form the backbone of Ghana’s ambition to become a resilient, industrialised, and inclusive upper-middle-income economy. The event aims to foster investment, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration that contribute directly to economic diversification and sustainable development.
Event Highlights at a Glance:
200+ curated B2B meetings
100+ government and industry speakers
150+ presentations and 50+ sector workshops
3 elite CEO Top Table Forums
Co-located exhibitions: Africa Build Show and MegaWatt Africa
Gala Dinner, MoU ceremonies, and industry tours
Strategic Voices and Thought Leadership
The summit will feature high-level discussions on leveraging Free Zones and logistics to boost trade, attract investment, and enhance Ghana’s regional competitiveness. Experts from infrastructure, real estate, engineering, land valuation, and academia will provide insights on aligning industrial policy with investment priorities.
Opening remarks from senior government officials and international representatives will highlight Ghana’s development agenda and the summit’s role in driving sustainable, cross-sector growth.
Partners and Supporters
Strategic Partners:
Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry
Made in China.com
Institutional Supporters Include:
Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI)
Ministry of Energy (MoEn)
Ministry of Finance (MoF)
Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA)
Ghana Institute of Architects (GhIA)
Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)
Geovision Services Ltd.
Association of Road Contractors
Ghana Institution of Surveyors
Artisans Associations of Ghana
Ghana Institution of Engineering
Association of Ghana Industries
Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA)
Ghana Institute of Planning
Ghana Education Service Senior Staff Association (GESSA)
Ghana Investment and Promotion Centre
China Africa Advisory
Media Partners:
Finance World Magazine
Mid-East Information
The Business Year
ABC News Ghana TV
Engineering Post
Plant & Equipment
Africa Mining and Engineering Review
The media partners will deliver extensive coverage through interviews, spotlights, and live content across multiple global platforms.
Why You Should Exhibit or Attend
Government endorsement through GCCI and national authorities
Access to qualified buyers, institutional investors, procurement officers, and business decision-makers
Cross-sector visibility to present solutions in high-demand sectors shaping Ghana’s economy
Global reach with delegations from Africa, the Gulf, Asia, Europe, and beyond
Register Now
Reserve your delegate or exhibitor pass at:
https://reg.visitorsys.net/gitw2025-visitor
View the full event agenda and speaker lineup:
https://www.gitwsummit.com/channels/731.html
Contact Information
Shraddha Tawde, Project Manager – MIE Events DMCC
Edmund B Frimpong, edmund@geovisionservices.com | 0245529467
Emmanuel A. Cherry, CEO – Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, ceo@chamberofconstruction.org | 0244816765
About GITW
The Ghana Investment and Trade Week is West Africa’s premier investment facilitation platform, aligning international opportunities with national development objectives. It fosters practical dialogue, deal-making, and partnerships that reflect Ghana’s role as a forward-thinking economic leader.
Organised by: MIE Events DMCC | www.mieevents.com