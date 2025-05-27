GITW 2025 to power West Africa’s investment future this July in Accra

Accra, Ghana – 23 May 2025 – The 6th edition of the Ghana Investment and Trade Week (GITW 2025) is scheduled to take place from July 2–4, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Organised by MIE Events in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GCCI), the summit will bring together over 1,500 participants from government, industry, and international capital markets to explore transformative investment opportunities across Africa.

Driving Industrialisation and Economic Diversification under Ghana Vision 2030

GITW 2025 highlights Ghana’s Vision 2030 by focusing on strategic sectors such as construction, manufacturing, energy, technology, and logistics.

These sectors form the backbone of Ghana’s ambition to become a resilient, industrialised, and inclusive upper-middle-income economy. The event aims to foster investment, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration that contribute directly to economic diversification and sustainable development.

Event Highlights at a Glance:

200+ curated B2B meetings

100+ government and industry speakers

150+ presentations and 50+ sector workshops

3 elite CEO Top Table Forums

Co-located exhibitions: Africa Build Show and MegaWatt Africa

Gala Dinner, MoU ceremonies, and industry tours

Strategic Voices and Thought Leadership

The summit will feature high-level discussions on leveraging Free Zones and logistics to boost trade, attract investment, and enhance Ghana’s regional competitiveness. Experts from infrastructure, real estate, engineering, land valuation, and academia will provide insights on aligning industrial policy with investment priorities.

Opening remarks from senior government officials and international representatives will highlight Ghana’s development agenda and the summit’s role in driving sustainable, cross-sector growth.

Partners and Supporters

Strategic Partners:

Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry

Made in China.com

Institutional Supporters Include:

Ministry of Trade and Industry (MoTI)

Ministry of Energy (MoEn)

Ministry of Finance (MoF)

Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA)

Ghana Institute of Architects (GhIA)

Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB)

Geovision Services Ltd.

Association of Road Contractors

Ghana Institution of Surveyors

Artisans Associations of Ghana

Ghana Institution of Engineering

Association of Ghana Industries

Ghana Electrical Contractors Association (GECA)

Ghana Institute of Planning

Ghana Education Service Senior Staff Association (GESSA)

Ghana Investment and Promotion Centre

China Africa Advisory

Media Partners:

Finance World Magazine

Mid-East Information

The Business Year

ABC News Ghana TV

Engineering Post

Plant & Equipment

Africa Mining and Engineering Review

The media partners will deliver extensive coverage through interviews, spotlights, and live content across multiple global platforms.

Why You Should Exhibit or Attend

Government endorsement through GCCI and national authorities

Access to qualified buyers, institutional investors, procurement officers, and business decision-makers

Cross-sector visibility to present solutions in high-demand sectors shaping Ghana’s economy

Global reach with delegations from Africa, the Gulf, Asia, Europe, and beyond

Register Now

Reserve your delegate or exhibitor pass at:

https://reg.visitorsys.net/gitw2025-visitor

View the full event agenda and speaker lineup:

https://www.gitwsummit.com/channels/731.html

Contact Information

Shraddha Tawde, Project Manager – MIE Events DMCC

Edmund B Frimpong, edmund@geovisionservices.com | 0245529467

Emmanuel A. Cherry, CEO – Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, ceo@chamberofconstruction.org | 0244816765

About GITW

The Ghana Investment and Trade Week is West Africa’s premier investment facilitation platform, aligning international opportunities with national development objectives. It fosters practical dialogue, deal-making, and partnerships that reflect Ghana’s role as a forward-thinking economic leader.

Organised by: MIE Events DMCC | www.mieevents.com