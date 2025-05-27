McDan named Salt Mining CEO of the Year; championing Ghana’s industrial renaissance

Dr. Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has been honored as the Salt Mining CEO of the Year, recognizing his transformative impact on Ghana’s salt industry and his contributions to the country’s industrialization efforts.

As Executive Chairman of Electrochem Ghana Limited—a subsidiary of the McDan Group—Dr. McKorley has revitalized the Songor Lagoon, turning it into Africa’s largest salt production facility.

Under his leadership, Electrochem Ghana currently produces 650,000 metric tons of salt annually, with ambitious plans to boost output to one million metric tons by 2024 and two million metric tons by 2027.

The facility maintains an impressive salt purity level of 99.99%, meeting global quality standards and positioning Ghana as a competitive player in the international salt market.

Dr. McKorley’s impact extends beyond industrial achievements. Electrochem Ghana employs over 3,000 local workers, with projections to increase this number to 7,000 as production scales up.

The company has also invested in community infrastructure, including roads, health clinics, and schools. Additionally, it has launched a GH¢3 million interest-free loan scheme to support local businesses.

Despite facing political challenges and opposition, Dr. McKorley’s vision and resilience have been key to transforming Ghana’s salt sector.

His award as Salt Mining CEO of the Year not only acknowledges his individual success but also highlights the critical role of indigenous entrepreneurship in driving national development.

Dr. McKorley’s journey serves as a powerful example of how visionary leadership and commitment can harness local resources to fuel sustainable economic growth and empower communities.