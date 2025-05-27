Gov’t to extend Free SHS Policy to private schools from next academic year

The government has announced plans to extend the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy to include private senior high schools starting from the next academic year.

This significant policy shift was revealed during the launch of revised school selection guidelines for candidates preparing for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Under the new guidelines, candidates will now be allowed to select seven schools instead of the previous six. The school selection window will run from May 27 to June 6.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, May 27, Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Clement Apaak explained that the inclusion of private senior high schools in the FSHS programme is part of the government’s efforts to increase access to secondary education and ease pressure on public schools.

“As part of our campaign promise, we have been working diligently to bring private senior high schools on board in delivering the Free SHS programme,” Dr. Apaak stated.

He added that the move aims to expand overall capacity and eventually phase out the double-track system currently in place.

“We believe strongly that in fulfilling this manifesto campaign promise, this will serve as a vital step toward ending the double-track system.”

Dr. Apaak also noted that the government’s engagements with private schools have been successful and expressed confidence in their ability to effectively participate in the expanded programme.

