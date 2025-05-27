26 arrested for drug-related offences in Aflao

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested 26 individuals linked to drug-related offences around the Aflao border in the Volta Region.

The suspects were apprehended on Saturday, 24th May 2025, following an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected drug peddlers and related criminal activities in the border area.

According to DSP Felix Danku, the Regional Public Relations Officer, various items were seized during the crackdown, including 20 wraps of suspected Indian hemp, 12 sachets of Tramadol tablets, dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp stored in a rubber bucket, cash totaling GHS 30,558.00 and 17,500 CFA francs, six drug-laced toffees, eight creams suspected to contain narcotics, and 26 compressed parcels of suspected Indian hemp concealed in a fertiliser sack.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to fighting drug trafficking and dismantling criminal networks, particularly within border communities.

Source: Adomonline.com

