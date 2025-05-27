Veteran journalist Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng passes on

Distinguished veteran journalist and renowned media trainer Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng has died after months of ill health.

He passed away in London on Monday, May 26, where he had been receiving treatment since February.

Prof. Kwame Karikari, a close friend and media communication expert, confirmed the death to MyJoyOnline.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng was a former editor and columnist for The Mirror weekly newspaper and held the traditional title Apagyahene of Tafo Eti in the Eastern Region.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he served as deputy editor of the London-based West Africa magazine. Upon returning to Ghana in the 1990s, he joined the Third World Network as head of its communication unit and editor of the monthly magazine Africa Agenda.

He was also a respected media trainer and communication consultant for various corporate, intergovernmental, and non-governmental organisations, including MTN Ghana, several UN agencies, the Media Foundation for West Africa, and STAR Ghana.

Nana Gyan-Apenteng was an alumnus of Apam Secondary School and the University of Ghana, Legon, and also attended Okuapeman Secondary School for part of his education.

He served as chairman of the National Media Commission from 2013 to 2018 and was president of the Ghana Association of Writers.

He is survived by six children. Burial and funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

Source: Dvaid Apinga

ALSO READ: