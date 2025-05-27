I AM HERE Foundation, Global Bridge launch $50,000 scholarship for needy girls at KETASCO

In a bold step to break the cycle of poverty and nurture future female leaders, the I AM HERE Foundation, in partnership with Global Bridge Holdings Limited Bahamas, has launched the “I AM HER” Scholarship at Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO).

The $50,000 initiative is designed to support academically talented but financially challenged female students, providing them with the resources needed to succeed. Sagoma Construction International, the title donor for this year’s scheme, pledged to match the fund dollar-for-dollar annually, amplifying the scholarship’s reach and impact.

At the launch event, Claudia C. Pinder, Vice President of CFO and a passionate advocate for the foundation, emphasized that the scholarship symbolizes more than financial aid — it represents a commitment to excellence and belief in the transformative power of education.

“Today, I am helping. I’m empowering. I’m restoring excellence, equity, and equality for deserving, financially restricted, brilliant young women,” she stated. “This scholarship is a bridge — not just to education, but to opportunity, dignity, and transformative leadership.”

Founder and President of Global Bridge Holdings, Mr. Ishmael Kwawununu, a proud KETASCO alumnus, reminisced about how the school shaped his path and expressed his dedication to giving back.

“I once walked these same halls. KETASCO prepared me for the world. I am here today because of this foundation, and I’m proud to be giving back to where it all began,” he shared.

KETASCO Headmaster, Mr. Innocent August, thanked the donors and urged students to seize this opportunity. “Let this be your motivation. Work hard, believe in yourselves, and rise above your circumstances. Opportunities like this come with responsibility — make it count,” he encouraged.

The event gathered faculty, alumni, and community members, all united in supporting the scholarship’s mission of equity and educational transformation.

In closing, Claudia C. Pinder challenged the scholarship recipients to become custodians of the legacy, encouraging them to use their education to uplift others and drive societal change.

“You are not just recipients. You are now custodians of a legacy. Use your education to uplift others, to drive change, and to leave a mark on the world. The future is yours — take it boldly,” she said.

This scholarship launch marks a significant stride toward closing the educational gap for girls in Ghana, especially those from under-resourced communities, highlighting that when women rise, society rises with them.

Source: Ivy Setordjie