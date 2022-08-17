Veteran journalist, Abdul-Rahman Harruna Atta has lost his wife, Nana Yaa Agyemang.

The sad event is said to have happened on Wednesday 17 August 2022 in Accra. She died aged 62.

According to reports, Nana Yaa Agyeman passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a brief illness.

Nana Yaa Agyemang, the former First Lady’s younger sister, was survived by two daughters, Rahma and Ayesha Harruna Attah, as well as her husband.

She worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and later served as an editor with the defunct Accra Daily Mail newspaper, owned by Harruna Attah.

Alhaji Haruna Attah, besides being a renowned journalist, served as Ghana’s high commissioner to Namibia in the John Mahama administration.