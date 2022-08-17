The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has cautioned supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against acts that may disturb the peace and harmony within the party.

This follows some comments alleged to have been made by one of the organisers of a health walk, organised in support of him over the weekend in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

While addressing the crowd, Mr. Hopeson Adorye is reported to have said that, “The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Busia represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region. The Dombos are always in the mix and fit as running mates to either a Danquah candidate or a Busia candidate. That tradition must continue.”

This statement had since resulted in massive backlash which subsequently compelled Mr. Adorye to apologise.

Condemning the statement in a press release dated August 17, 2022, Mr. Alan Kyerematen said he believes it “is impossible or inappropriate, to diminish or distort the fundamental contributions and stature of any of the founding fathers of the NPP tradition”.

According to him, he has also noticed a dangerous trend “in our body politic in Ghana, of using misinformation and propaganda in instigating disunity along ethnic, religious and political lines.”

“Let us all pull together, and focus on the task of emerging victorious, in the challenging times we are faced with today as a country.

“I stand for Unity!” he stressed.

Below is the full statement