Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday joined veteran journalist, Haruna Atta, to pay their last respects to his wife, Nana Yaa Agyeman.

The final funeral rites, which had mourners from all political divides and associations, took place at the Lashibi funeral home.

Nana Yaa Agyeman laid in state.

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who is a sister of the deceased, Accra Hearts of Oak board member and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe and Minister for Trade and Industry; Alan Kyerematen were also present.

Former New Patriotic Party General Secretary; Kwabena Agyepong and National Democratic Congress bigwig, Hudu Yahaya, among others also came to mourn with the family.

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Mr Mahama prayed for strength for the widower, the children and also for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Former President Mahama with Trade and Industry Minister; Alan Kyerematen and Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe

Alhaji Haruna Atta, on his part, admonished Ghanaians to cherish the Ghanaian traditional family system, saying “when my wife was ill, I was alone with her, we have destroyed our traditional system.”

The wife of the former Ambassador to Namibia lived with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease as well as devic’s disease, a rare neurological disorder that affects the eyes and spinal cord for about 25 years.

She died on August 17, 2022, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

She was 62.

Nana Yaa Ofosuhemaa Agyeman was survived by a husband, two adult daughters and four grandchildren.