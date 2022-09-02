The popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Naasei the story singer, has sent a strong message to people who perceive him as a joker when singing.

In an interview on Badwam Ahosepe on Adom TV, he asked rhetorically the scheme people who question his gift use to identify jokers.

“I want to know the standard people who think I am joking use in measuring if someone is being serious or a joker,” Naasei the story singer quizzed.

“What makes them think their way of worship is pleasing to God but mine is not pleasing to God?” he said.

According to him, he has heard a lot of such statements from people but decided to give a deaf ear to them.

“I have been hearing it myself but I don’t pay attention to them because I know where my focus is, after all I was not called by humans,” Naasei noted.

“I don’t care because God did not sit with anyone when he called me so what makes them think they understand the calling more than I do?” he added.

The singer added that he has no time for such people saying “I was called alone so they should go ahead with it but for me I am moving forward.”

READ ALSO: