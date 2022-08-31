Popular Kumawood actress, Gloria Kani, has announced her latest status as a married woman.

The actress, in a post she made on Instagram, made it known God showed mercy to her and gave her the man of her dreams.

She posted a video looking glamorous for her traditional wedding in a mustard colored kente gown while flaunting her silver ring.

True to her word that her wedding would be secret, Gloria held a private ceremony with minimum guests and no prior announcement and invitation.

In an interview a year ago, the evangelist hinted that her wedding and most importantly her husband would be off social media.

According to her, her event would be budget-friendly; no unnecessary buffet or decoration, no external guests allowed and no white wedding.

She has proven to be a woman of her word and the silence surrounding her wedding attests to that fact.