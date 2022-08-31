Popular rising Ghanaian gospel singer, Naasei the story singer, has confirmed he has not had sex before ever since he was born.

According to him, he has no partner currently but he is in search of one.

“I am a virgin, I haven’t had sex before nor gone out with any lady,” he said.

“I want someone to come and marry me because women can also marry men now,” he added.

Naasei told Adom TV’s presenter, Sister Sandy, that any woman interested in him can contact him although he is searching for one.

“I am looking for mine but if the lady also comes, it is a good thing,” he noted.

The singer disclosed this in an interview on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam Ahosepe.

READ MORE: