A yet-to-be identified man has lost his life in a fatal accident between Kojo Nkwanta and Anhwiaso in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region.

The ghastly accident on Wednesday evening killed the victim on the spot.

It occurred in a head-on collision involving a saloon car which the deceased was driving and a fuel tanker.

Eyewitnesses told Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo the deceased driver veered off his lane and collided with the tanker which was coming from the opposite direction.

The body was trapped in the car, hence Fire Service personnel had to cut parts of the vehicle to remove him.

The body has since been deposited at the New Edubiase Hospital mortuary, pending autopsy and identification.

