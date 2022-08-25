Twelve persons have been arrested in connection with communal clashes that occurred at Gbalo and Kukpong/Sagong in the Chereponi District of the North East Region.

The arrest, according to a police statement, was through an intelligence-based operation on August 24, 2022, following the incident on July 25, 2022.

The suspects have been identified as A. Mumuni, Salifu Abdulai Sulemana Seidu, Alidu Mukaila Adam Naaba, Alhassan Nasona, Bawah Yakubu, Ibn Mohammed, Bawah Salisu, Imoro Bomah, Imoro Karim, Adams Nasona and Abdulai Yussif.

The incident led to the burning of 16 houses and the killing of several livestock but the timely intervention of the police saved lives and restored calm.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Below is the full statement: