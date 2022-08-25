Secretary to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Bediatuo Asante, is demanding a retraction and apology from AKwasi Addai Odike over what he described as defamatory comments against him.

The flagbearer of the United Progressive Party (UPP) on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM claimed Nana Bediatuo has brought people to Bosomefreho to engage in galamsey.

But a letter authored by his lawyers, Marfo and Associates indicated the claim is absolutely false.

To the lawyers, Odike should have taken steps to verify the authenticity of the information before publishing same in the public domain.

He has therefore been given a week upon receipt of the letter to retract and apologise for the comments.

“Clearly, your failure to verify such a serious allegation against a Senior Government Official is deliberate and carefully calculated to malign, cause public disaffection, injure the reputation and reduce our client’s reputation in the eyes of right thinking members of society.

“In view of the aforesaid, we are instructed to demand an immediate retraction and apology for the malicious and defamatory publication within a week upon receipt of this letter,” the statement read in parts.

The lawyers have also indicated legal actions have commenced against Odike as a means to vindicate their client.

“Please be informed that we have our client’s firm instructions to commence legal proceedings against you to vindicate his grievances without further recourse to you should you fail to accede to our request within the period stated supra,” it noted.