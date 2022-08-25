The Northern Regional Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has accused the government of being insensitive to students.

This is in the wake of government’s delay in the payment of 12 weeks’ funds for perishables in various Senior High Schools (SHS).

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi News, Reverend Edward Azeka Williams lamented the threats by many food suppliers to suspend supplies to schools over non-payment.

“We are currently living on the benevolence of some of the suppliers. Government said we should give them two days and that they are working on it. They had earlier promised to get us the money two weeks ago.

“This is very insensitive on the part of government. How do you abandon these students for about 11 weeks and claim you are processing to get the funds?” he asked.

According to him, the funds promised by the government have yet to be deposited into their accounts.

“As of now, monies are in arrears. Some schools are now in their 12th week and still haven’t received any money. Some suppliers have even stopped supplying.

“In my school, for instance, the egg supplier has stopped, the meat supplier has threatened to stop supplying, and the firewood supplier stormed our school, and we had to find something for him,” he said.