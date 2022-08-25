The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The Suame Member of Parliament(MP) was elected at the ongoing 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary conference in Canada.

The Executive Committee unanimously chose the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs as the sole candidate on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

His confirmation for the position will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, during the plenary session of the ongoing 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

Some participants at the conference.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was optimistic that the conference would recognise Ghana’s enormous contribution through his intervention in the Commonwealth parliament.

He believed Ghana’s contribution has been appreciated and his interventions resulted in the unanimous move by the Executive Committee to resolve to put him up as the sole candidate for the Vice Chairmanship of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

The Majority Leader will work under UK MP, Ian Liddell-Grainger who has been elected as the sole candidate for the chairmanship position currently serving as Chairperson for the Executive Committee of UK CPA.

