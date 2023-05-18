Ghanaian politician, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said he has always preferred Chris Hughton to lead the Black Stars.

Otto Addo, who is a Borussia Dortmund talent coach, was named as interim trainer of the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

Following Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial, Addo was maintained with Chris Hughton serving as the technical advisor of the team.

However, the former Premier League manager was appointed as the new head coach of the Black Stars on a 21-month deal with Didi Dramani and George Boateng serving as his assistants.

And according to the lawmaker, the 64-year-old deserves his appointment due to his rich experience.

“Chris Hughton is a good coach. I preferred him to Otto Addo when they were both in reckoning.

“He possesses a great talent and he has a great experience in coaching,” Osei told Oyerepa FM.

Hughton is off to a flying start, winning one and drawing one in his first two games as coach of the national team.

The former Brighton boss led the Black Stars to defeat Angola in Kumasi in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers before sharing spoils in the reverse fixture in Luanda.

The Black Stars will return to action next month for the final two games in the AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic.

