Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has rallied support for Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The former Premier League manager has been awarded a 21-month contract as confirmed by the Ghana Football Association [GFA] last month.

He is assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.

Hughton played his first two games against Angola in a back-to-back game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers last month.

Ghana recorded a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium before holding the Palancas Negras in Luanda to a 1-1 drawn game in the return game.

Following Hughton’s good start, Hon. Ussif has called for support for the head coach.

“The objectives are set by the FA for him to ensure that we qualify for AFCON and also to ensure that we identify local talents from our league. To also ensure that we qualify for the World Cup and also to make sure that our ranking in the FIFA Ranking improves. These are the objectives in the contract that he has signed.

“That is why I am saying it is too early to judge him. Judging a coach from two games won’t be fair. Let’s rally behind him and give him all the support he needs so he can deliver,” he added.

Ghana sit top of Group E with eight points after four games played and will wrap up their qualification games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June later this year.

Chris Hughton will be hoping to lead the side to end the country’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought.