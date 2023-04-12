Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton has reiterated that, there is enormous quality within the senior national team to win games.

The former Premier League coach who has signed a 21-month deal played his first two games in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers last month against Angola in a back to back games.

Ghana recorded a 1-0 win at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg before holding the Palancas Negras in Luanda in the return leg.

The Black Stars sit top of Group E with eight points and will wrap up their qualification games against Madagascar and the Central African Republic in June later this year.

However, the former Brighton and Newcastle United boss believes there is enough quality within the team to win games.

READ ALSO

“Getting results is about believing in the players. I think we have a talented group of players and a talented squad” he said,” he told SuperSports.

“You have to rely on good team spirits, good team organisation, togetherness, and desire from the team to win a football match,” he added.

Chris Hughton will be hoping to steer the Black Stars to end Ghana’s 41 years AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.