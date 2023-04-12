The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday launched Futsal Premier League, with 16 teams set to compete for the ultimate prize.

President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku announced a prize of GH¢10,000 for the winners. GH¢8,000 for the runners-up and GH¢5,000 for the third-placed team.

In a bid to aid the teams preparation for the league, the GFA has provided each club with a starter pack.

This includes 10 Futsal balls, with five designated for matches and the remaining five for training purposes.

The GFA also granted each club a sum of GH¢10,000 as part of the start-up funds.

Futsal, a variant of football played on a hard court has gained popularity across the globe in recent years.

The Ghana Futsal Premier League promises to showcase some of the best talent the country has to offer and provide a platform for players to showcase their skills.

The league, which is set to kick off on April 22nd, will take place in Bawleshie and Lashibi in Accra.