Nana Kweku Osei, known in the showbiz circles as Nacee is one of Ghana’s most refined music legends.

But his success story was not without struggles.

Detailing his life journey in an emotional video for his new song, Aseda, Nacee said he toiled day and night to make ends meet and when things seemed to get better, the devil set bigger traps for him.

The claim was corroborated by photos of his humble beginnings he included in the video which has since garnered almost 1000 likes.

In his early days, Nacee owned a mini makeshift studio where he began his career as a sound engineer.

He also played instruments and led worship in his church as means of survival.

When things began getting rosy, Nacee said traps were set for him and the devil almost shattered all his plans.

But, a divine light shone on him and he had his breakthrough in the music industry with the group, ‘No Tribe’.

Nacee soon became a household name and he is credited for producing hit songs for top gospel musicians including Obaapa Christy.

His toils have paid off and he is now one of the most recognized gospel music producer in Ghana.

Watch video below: