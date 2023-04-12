After being rejected by multiple women, social media sensation, Derrick Kwoyela popularly known as DK has finally married the love of his life, Patience Kahboh.

The latest couple who announced their union few weeks ago took their marital vows during the Easter celebrations.

39-year-old Kwoyela who is a Cameroonian teacher married his wife in a traditional ceremony followed by a white wedding.

He was overjoyed as he passionately kissed his bride in church before a huge crowd.

Derrick said he had struggled with societal stereotypes before finding love in Patience.

The couple, in an exclusive interview said they met in 2022, started dating and decided to spend their lives together.

See more photos below: