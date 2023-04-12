Renowned statesman Sam Jonah has advised the decision-makers in the country to be humble in challenging times the country finds itself as they find constructive ways to stabilise the economy.

Speaking at the University of Cape Coast’s 55th Congregation in the Central Region, Sir Jonah, who doubles as the institution’s Chancellor encouraged the leaders to understand and share in the feelings of citizens rather than shift blame.

“My advice to key policymakers is that the times we live in call for a healthy dose of humility in decision-making as we navigate the difficult path of economic restructuring,” he said.

“In this regard, it is crucial that we take our decisions with empathy and a keen understanding of the impact of our actions on the lives of our citizens,” he said.

The Chancellor added that both leaders and ordinary citizens would be required to make huge sacrifices to be able to exit the economic crisis the country is facing.

“We need to focus on a constructive spirit to get us out of the mess we find ourselves in”.

“In this regard, let me say that a lot of sacrifices will be expected of all of us, it is not going to be business as usual and none of us should pretend it will be,” he advised.

Mr Jonah also pointed out the need for the leaders to be more receptive to the ideas and thoughts of the youth and also put them into consideration so that collectively a conducive environment and an enhanced economy will be developed.

“We must listen to the voices of our youth and consider their perspectives as we develop policies and strategies for the betterment of our nation”.

“Engage with them, learn from their experiences, and work together to create an environment where everyone can thrive,” he said.