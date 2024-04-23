The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Maxwell Konadu as the new head coach of Ghana’s U-23 team, the Black Meteors.

Konadu, currently the head coach of Premier League side Nsoatreman FC, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

His appointment is a crucial part of the GFA’s strategy to develop players through a structured pathway, preparing them for high-level performance.

This move aligns with the GFA’s football philosophy of identifying and nurturing talented players for both age-category teams and the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Konadu has extensive coaching experience, particularly within Ghana’s developmental age groups, including U17 and U20. He previously served as Assistant Coach of the Black Stars under James Kwasi Appiah (2012) and Milovan Rajevac (2021).

The close alignment between the Black Meteors and the Black Stars makes Konadu’s new role particularly significant, as the Black Meteors serve as a bridge between youth development and senior-level competition.

With Konadu at the helm, the GFA aims to further develop promising players who come through the national teams’ developmental pathway.

Assisting Konadu is Abdul Gazale, former Asante Kotoko Coach and CAF License A holder, while Ben Owu, a 1991 FIFA U17 World Cup winner, will serve as the goalkeeper trainer. Amankwah Mireku, a Hearts of Oak legend, takes on the role of Team Manager.

The backroom staff also includes Eric Totime (Physiotherapist), Henry Bart-Plange (Masseur), Collins Osei Bonsu, Attah Debango (Equipment Officers), and Eli Vorgbe (Video Analyst).

Konadu and his team are tasked with building a competitive squad for international assignments and providing options for selection to the Black Stars.

