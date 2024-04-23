Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito believes Zamalek SC was stunned by his team’s game plan in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first leg.

Zito’s side managed to hold the Egyptian giants to a goalless draw at the Cairo International Stadium, defying expectations.

“They were surprised by our performance levels. When you look at our position in the league, it might give you a different impression of Dreams. They saw us as underdogs, but before they knew it, they had to push hard but couldn’t break through,” Zito told Joy Sports upon their return on Monday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the return leg, Zito hinted at a change in strategy from the first leg.

“I will change the pattern of play anyway. We won’t sit back like we did in the first leg because a 1-0 scoreline may not be ideal. We will create chances for ourselves. The advantage we have is playing at home, and they won’t have the 12th man behind them in Kumasi,” he concluded.

Dreams will undergo two training sessions in Accra before departing on Wednesday evening.

The return leg is set to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 28, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.